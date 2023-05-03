The Hutchinson Kiwanis is welcoming guest speaker Mike Stiftner 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.
Stifter has been recently hired as the Public Works director for the city of Hutchinson.
Kiwanis meet for lunch (on your own) at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW. After lunch, there is a short business meeting at 12:15 p.m. followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m.
Mike will be the guest speaker at the Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting on May 9.
Meeting is at Hutchinson VFW, meal at noon, with program to start at 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome to come and welcome Stifter to Hutchinson and to find out what will be happening in Hutchinson under his leadership.
For more information, call Dan VanOverbeke at 320-587-4367 or text 320-223- 2076.
