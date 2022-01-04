The Hutchinson Kiwanis is welcoming guest speaker Morgan Dean 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E. DEan is president of the Hutchinson High School Key Club. She will talk about Key Club membership and the services it provides. the public is welcome to attend.
Kiwanis meet for lunch (on your own) at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW. After lunch, there is a short business meeting at 12:15 p.m. followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m.
In other Kiwanis news ... Hutchinson members headed to Mankato to tour the Kiwanis Holiday Lights show. They also traveled to the Adult Training and Habilitation Center in Winsted and Hutchinson, where they shared Christmas cards and carols.
For more information, call Dan VanOverbeke at 320-587-4365.