Would you know an elm oyster if you spotted one? How about a mourning dove or anemone?
All three are among 20 living and nonliving things listed on the Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota’s 2023 Scavenger Hunt featuring the Luce Line State Trail, which launches June 5 and continues through Aug. 27. The Friends of the Luce Line West is co-sponsoring the contest to help trail users become more aware of the bounty of wildlife and landmarks along the Luce Line — and have fun while doing it, said Steve Cook, the group’s president.
“The scavenger hunt encourages you to get out and look a little more closely at what is out there because when you look it can be surprising at the diversity that you see along the trail,” Cook said. “From personal experience, the listed items are just a small sample of what you will find. From sights, to sounds, to smells and even taste, you can find different things the more you go and during the different seasons.”
Those sights, sounds and smells originate from many of the hunt’s items, which are grouped into seven categories: mushrooms and lichens, birds, amphibians and reptiles, flowers, trees, arthropods and human-built objects.
Trail users can access the Luce Line’s Scavenger Hunt’s list of 20 items — with photos of each item — by visiting the Parks and Trails Council’s website at https://www.parksandtrails.org/events/hunt/ or using the link 0n the Friends of the Luce Line West’s Facebook page. Contestants are asked to find items from the list along the 28-mile segment of the trail that stretches from Cedar Mills west of Hutchinson to Zebra Avenue on the McLeod/Carver County line east of Winsted.
Other Friends groups representing parks and trails across the state are also hosting scavenger hunts, and the Parks and Trails Council is offering a weekly prize of a $25 gift card to Minnesota state parks to hunt contestants who submit a completed online form.
Cook said the Luce Line is unique because of its length (63 miles) and because it incorporates three different biomes – remnants of the Big Woods to the east, prairies to the west and a transition area in between.
“The McLeod County section of the trail falls more in the transition zone so you can find a little of everything,” he said. “The Luce Line is also unique because, for the most part, it doesn’t run along roads, so it is quieter and you feel more immersed in nature.”
Cook said he prefers to think of trails as linear parks. “They provide a great way to get away from the day-to-day parts of our life and connect with nature, which has been proven to provide real health and wellness benefits,” he said.
The Friends of the Luce West is a nonprofit group that works to improve, maintain and promote the Luce Line State Trail. More information about the Friends can be found at www.friendsoftheluceline.org.