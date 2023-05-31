Would you know an elm oyster if you spotted one? How about a mourning dove or anemone?

All three are among 20 living and nonliving things listed on the Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota’s 2023 Scavenger Hunt featuring the Luce Line State Trail, which launches June 5 and continues through Aug. 27. The Friends of the Luce Line West is co-sponsoring the contest to help trail users become more aware of the bounty of wildlife and landmarks along the Luce Line — and have fun while doing it, said Steve Cook, the group’s president.

