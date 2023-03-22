The Minnesota American Legion Eagle Scout of the Year is a Hutchinson High School junior who worked to educate citizens on the proper way to retire U.S. flags.
Jackson Kramer’s nomination was sponsored by Hutchinson Post 96.
“I think you will want to remember his name,” said Troop 623 Scoutmaster Brett Rasmussen, “because I am convinced this young man will make an impressive mark on this nation as he goes through life.”
Rasmussen said Kramer collected more than 300 flags and worked with Post 96 and other veterans organizations in town to conduct a flag-retirement ceremony. He constructed an oak box where community members can place old flags at the local VFW post for future retirement ceremonies.
Kramer became an Eagle Scout back in October 2019. He has 20 palms and 124 merit badges. He is part of the Order of the Arrow. He is active in his church and has received Scouting’s religious awards. He was 2022 Eagle Scout of the Year for the Sons of the American Revolution.
He has received many honors for his service to the community, conservation groups such as Ducks Unlimited and in his church.
“When he was part of my confirmation class at the church, I was blown away at his questions and his desire to learn,” said the Rev. Steve Olcott of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. “Part of their commitment for the class is community service, and Jackson was always leading the way.”
At school, Kramer is on the swim and dive team and he hopes to remain involved with the sport after graduation. He hopes to attend a four-year university. He said he likes the idea of becoming a craftsman.
He also is on track and field, trap-shooting, after-school art club, honor roll, National Honor Society and Link Crew.
“Jackson has an uncanny ability to deal with people,” said teacher Timothy Thode. “He is a genuine leader and always is extremely respectful, kind and encouraging to others.”
