Connie Kurtzweg announced her candidacy for McLeod County auditor-treasurer.
Kurtzweg was first elected to the position in 2018. Before that she worked five years for the county under the direction of former Auditor-Treasurer Cindy Schultz-Ford, and as an interim auditor-treasurer appointed by the county commissioners.
The auditor-treasurer's main focuses are on county property taxes, elections and drainage systems.
"It is with the dedication to the public through continued accuracy and transparency in actions that I begin my 2022 campaign," Kurtzweg said. "I would be honored to continue my work and to provide the citizens of McLeod County with the quality services of the profession of auditor-treasurer."
Kurtzweg will be on the ballot in November.