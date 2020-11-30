Hutchinson High School senior Landon Butler was recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association as an Academic All-American. The award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.
From more than 141,000 student members of the National Speech and Debate Association, fewer than 1% of students earn the Academic All-American award each year.
This award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school, earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society, achieved rigorous criteria for GPA and/or test score requirements, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.
Landon is the son of Matt and Staci Butler of Hutchinson. The Hutchinson High School Speech Advisor is Jason Olson, and the HHS activities administrator is Thayne Johnson.