McLeod County will have a new sheriff starting Oct. 20.
The McLeod County Board unanimously selected Chief Deputy Timothy Langenfeld for the position Tuesday. He assumed the sheriff's duties last month when Scott Rehmann announced he would retire following an Aug. 30 stroke.
Board members had the option of appointing someone to fill Rehmann's current term, which ends early 2023, or seeking applicants. The county is not able to hold a special election to fill the position.
Langenfeld, who has served as chief deputy for 14 years, was Rehmann's recommendation to fill his term. The Winsted resident joined the sheriff's office in 1996, and has remained there save for a few years when he served in Eden Prairie. Vice Chair Doug Krueger favored appointing the chief deputy to the sheriff role and made a motion to do so, which was seconded by Board Member Ron Shimanski and unanimously approved.
Langenfeld's salary will be discussed by the Budget Committee.
Rehmann was first elected back in 2006 and sworn into office January 2007. He was most recently re-elected in 2018 and has served 14 years as the county's sheriff.
In a letter written last month, Rehmann said the stroke had affected his ability to perform the essential functions of his job, such as holding a firearm, driving a vehicle and performing basic tasks necessary of a law enforcement officer.
"In consultation with my doctors and with the recognition that I cannot physically perform the tasks required to serve as a law enforcement officer in your community, my retirement is both prudent and necessary," Rehmann wrote.
Rehmann also recommended the County Board choose Langenfeld to finish out his current term.