With the COVID-19 pandemic emergency subsiding, Hutchinson City Council is ending temporary utility billing protocols such as waiving late fees and not disconnecting water service to customers with delinquent accounts.
As federal and state restrictions continue to be lifted, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office has deemed it allowable to begin normal shutoff and penalty procedures for utility providers, which had been temporarily paused during the pandemic.
To mitigate the financial burden for residents if penalty procedures were enacted immediately, late fees for delinquencies on new bills will be implemented after Sept. 1, and shutoff procedures will begin in early November.
According to information as of June 30, 66 Hutchinson utility customers would have had water services shut off in July due to delinquent balances, 48 of those customers have been on multiple shutoff lists pre-pandemic, four of those customers currently have an outstanding balance of more than $1,000, and 15 of those customers have not made a payment in 2021.