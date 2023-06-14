For almost 20 years, Jim Lauer has been the liaison between McLeod County veterans and their benefits from the Minnesota and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
When the McLeod County Board commemorated his service this past week, all five board members had something to say.
“Thanks for the service you’ve given McLeod County and the service you’ve given our country as well,” Board Member Nathan Schmalz said.
“As a veteran myself I’d like to thank you personally for all the things you’ve done,” said Board Member Daryl Luthens.
Lauer began as McLeod County’s Veteran Service Officer in 2004 after serving 25 years of active duty in the Army. He retired as a lieutenant colonel.
“You’ve always been so solid taking care of our county’s veterans, and I know you wouldn’t retire unless you knew the staff were ready,” said Board Chair Paul Wright.
Lauer’s departure was official as of May 25. Three staff members will continue the job going forward, helping veterans of all ages connect with their benefits, be it for education, medical, financial, burial and death or other needs.
“You kept up with what you believed in,” Board Member Doug Krueger said.
McLeod County Attorney Ryan Hansch said that as he approached Lauer in the hallway prior to the meeting, wishing to say his goodbyes, he noticed Lauer was still sharing ideas for the county going forward. Board Vice Chair Joe Nagel noted the same dedication to key programs, such as those that make certain veterans have transportation to appointments.
“In my role as a sergeant in the police department I’d work crazy hours and Jim would, too,” Nagel said. “I’d see him out ... making sure things were ready to go the next morning.”
Cassandra Carrigan, who will lead the department going forward, described Lauer as highly detail-oriented, and willing to correct when procedures and processes were not followed.
“It was all for the veterans’ benefit,” she said. “I gained a lot of knowledge from him. He was a very organized person. He put processes and procedures into place that we are going to continue going forward.”
Lauer said the contributions of others made the Veteran Services Office run as well as it did. While in many counties the office is by itself, in McLeod County other departments such as the Sheriff’s Office and Health and Human Services make sure the resources, equipment and information needed are quickly available, Lauer said.
“It’s been a great collaborative effort,” he said.
CHANGE
Lauer said he was grateful to various county boards for having faith in the office over the years, and for supporting it as its mission grew and changed.
“When I started, the norm for a new county service officer was to be somebody that was totally new to the position, no experience,” he said. “I was no different from anyone prior to me.”
The learning period lasted for a few years.
“That was fine, but at the same time that I was coming on board, we were having the first vets coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan, like I had,” Lauer said. “The volume of veterans was growing quickly, with especially younger veterans, and their needs, which were unique from the other, aging World War II population, which we still had a lot of in 2004. And we had Vietnam veterans that were just approaching retirement age. So the volume of work went up significantly.”
Around the same time, many VSOs were retiring from departments that mostly ran on paper systems. Lauer counted himself lucky to have a full-time secretary to help with clerical work. But, as technology changed, it opened up an opportunity.
“Back then a lot of secretaries were trying to do things to help as best they could, but didn’t have the training to do a lot of the veteran service officer stuff,” Lauer said.
In McLeod County, the secretary role expanded, and the Veteran Service Office took on a second service officer — doing clerical work part-time, and service officer work part-time. Carrigan joined in 2013 during that evolution.
“When Cassandra came on board, her position specifically was prewritten to include strong IT skill. That was becoming the future,” Lauer said. “Over the years, all of our hard files were slowly migrated into computer files. When we showed how much more we could accomplish with a full-time and part-time service officer, it was a pretty easy stretch for the board to make the second service officer full-time, and further reduce hours on the clerical position to basically eight hours a week.”
It was only possible because the right people were there to help at the right time, Lauer said.
The growth of technology also placed much more information in the hands of the McLeod County Veteran Services Office, and others. At one point, if Lauer wanted to know the status of a veteran’s application for benefits, he had to call someone at the federal building and ask. That person would walk down the hall, find the desk, find the status, and then call back. Today, the McLeod County office can simply look at the system and see the status of an application, who is working on it, and what step is being waited on.
LOOKING AHEAD
Recent United States legislation has acknowledged toxic exposures from World War II atomic testing, burn pits in the more modern era, and many other health risks in between.
“The numbers and conditions recognized as being associated with that have gone up by several orders of magnitude,” Lauer said, “which opens up care and benefits to more veterans, not to mention their families. That bumped up our workload exponentially, hence the reason we see that third full-time service officer (in McLeod County). They’re going to stay busy.”
There will be challenges, Lauer said, but there is a lot to look forward to. Instead of occasionally sending a staff member to a satellite office in Hutchinson, he believes the office will be able to regularly staff a site in Hutchinson and Glencoe, making it easier for veterans all over the county to meet with someone face to face. He anticipates staff will be busy keeping on top of developing media, be it print, radio or social media, in order to be available and visible where they can reach veterans.
Lauer recalled an old statistic from when he began — that 60% of veterans never apply for a single benefit they earned from service.
“So, for us, outreach has been key,” he said.
The newest officer will have plenty to catch up on, but it won’t be as it once was, with such a long learning period.
“He’s not by himself. It won’t take him a year and a half to two years like it did for me,” Lauer said. “And there are more programs. He’ll be drinking from a firehose.”
He believes his former department to be in good hands.
“When I hired Cassandra 10 years ago I wasn’t looking for an assistant. I was looking for somebody who would eventually replace me,” Lauer said. “It’s great it was able to turn out that way. I’m glad the staff she brought on were not short-term fixes. We’ve had a lot of great continuity. They are set up to have a lot of success going forward. I’m looking forward to all they accomplish that I couldn’t even imagine at the time.”
The McLeod County Veteran Services Office will have help, too.
“None of what we have been able to accomplish would have been possible without the support of the veterans organizations in the county,” Lauer said, “the eight Legions, the three VFW posts, the Disabled American Veterans chapter coming together with the McLeod County Veterans Association. Without their support none of this would occur.”
As for Lauer’s future, it includes a lot of family time.
“I’m enjoying (retirement) immensely now,” Lauer said. “I have three very young grandsons I intend to spoil rotten. I owe my wife a couple of decades of fun things to do, which my jobs didn’t allow me to do for quite awhile.
“I’ve got a little pet project with a friend of mine that we’ve been working on for the last three years that we’re hoping to take flight this summer. It’s an experimental aircraft we’ve designed. I’ll be spending a bunch of time at the airport this summer.”