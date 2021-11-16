Start your Thanksgiving festivities early with Emmy Award-winning comedian David Harris. He's bringing his comedy show to the Silver Lake Auditorium. Laughs start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Joining headliner Harris will be Linda Aarons and serving as host is Hutchinson's own Ben Marcotte.
Harris has been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years. With 2,000-plus live performances, he has worked with the best including Louie Anderson, Bobby Slayton, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Judy Gold. In 2017, he won Minnesota's Funniest Person Contest. Harris is known for his personal approach to the topics of work, family, relationships, and anxiety making his act relatable to virtually anyone.
Linda Aaron's quiet demeanor is a perfect set-up to her smart punchlines. She was first runner-up in Acme Comedy Company's Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Contest. Aaron's has performed in The Boston Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest and was a finalist in the Iowa Comedy Festival.
Serving as host of the evening is Ben Marcotte. Originally from Hutchinson, he moved to Minneapolis in 2015 to further pursue standup comedy. Since then, he’s performed across the Upper Midwest to rave reviews. Marcotte blends stories of past life experiences with whimsical observations that leave audiences wanting more.
As a professional by day, comedian by night, Marcotte will share stories and insights from the mind of an everyman that will make you feel grateful that you don’t have to go to the same company picnics or family reunions as he does. While he is a master storyteller with a great command of the English language, his true skill is not being caught by his boss while typing his bio at work.
Marcotte has performed at corporate events and clubs all over the Midwest including performances at: Goonies Comedy Club, Boss' Comedy Club, House of Comedy and the Paramount Theater in Austin, Minnesota. He has participated in the Charm City Comedy Festival in Baltimore, Maryland, and the Sioux Falls Sno Jam Comedy Festival in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He has also competed in the Funniest Comedian in the Heartland contest in Lowell, Arkansas, along with being a semi-finalist in the Funniest Person with a Day Job contest at the House of Comedy.
Tickets are $20 or $35/pair and available at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquors. For more information, call 320-327-2777.