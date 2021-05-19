There wasn’t much to laugh about this past year, but that’s about to change. No Lines improvisational troupe is back with a performance of comedy games at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
Returning are core members: Tom Nelson, Brian Bauman, Corey Roskamp, Jody Runke and Jill Springer. Former participants Lynn Mergen, Haley Jacobsen and Zach Anderson join when schedules align.
Although the group hasn’t performed publicly since February 2020, they met virtually for skits such as “The Dating Game,” which they posted on their Facebook page. They also posted a couple of videos of members telling random jokes. The last posting featured holiday jokes and appeared in December. Runke thought it was “kind of hard doing the games virtually.”
“We are used to getting feedback from the audience as we go, and not having that while we were playing the games was strange,” she said. “Not being able to hear the audience laugh was a huge adjustment. We just had to post the games and videos and hope people liked them. Even though we didn’t get the instant feedback we are used too, I still thought it was important to put out material and to give people a reason to laugh, something we all needed during the past year.”
Now that things are opening up, No Lines is looking forward to in-person performances. Members shared their thoughts in this brief Leader Q&A:
How does it feel to perform in front of a live audience again?
Corey: I’m excited to be in front of people. Getting an audience response and seeing them laugh and smile and really enjoy themselves is great. Laughter is cheap therapy and we can all use some of that.
Tom: Well, we are thinking it is going to feel great! The audience always gives us the extra energy we need. It’s why we do it.
Jody: I’m so excited to be able to perform in front of a live audience again. I love to laugh, and when you get a chance to make others laugh with you it is such a wonderful feeling.
Will No Lines be introducing any new games for Friday night? What can people expect?
Brian: You can expect classic No Lines quality and humor with much enthusiasm and gusto.
Corey: We will be wearing face shields, not masks since we don’t use microphones. We will stay socially distanced from the audience. We won’t have any crowd participation games where audience members join us. We will also be able to spread out chairs in the audience.
Do you have a schedule for future shows? If so, what is it?
Jody: We haven’t scheduled the next show yet but watch our Facebook page for future dates.
If you’re quick and enjoy thinking on your feet, No Lines is always looking to add new members to the group.
“Anyone interested in the funniest group in town should message us on Facebook at No Lines Improv,” Runke said.