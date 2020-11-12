Due to the rise of coronavirus cases in McLeod County, Laundry Love Hutchinson is canceled for the remainder of 2020.
Laundry Love was organized in 2015 to wash the clothes and bedding of low-income and/or no-income families and individuals. It's a community outreach project of Vineyard United Methodist and River of Hope churches in Hutchinson.
If you need laundry assistance, reach out to Common Cup Ministry, 105 Second Ave. S.W., #2, Hutchinson. For more information, call Common Cup at 320-587-2213, Vineyard at 320-587-2200 or River of Hope at 320-587-4414.