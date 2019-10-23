Local businesses, McLeod County officials and state lawmakers have pushed for improvements to U.S. Highway 212 for numerous years. The work continued Tuesday morning at a meeting in Bongards, a small community at the intersection of County Road 51 and 212, in Carver County.
“At County Road 51, there have been a number of fatal crashes,” said John Brunkhorst, McLeod County’s public works director. “A lot of trucks go through that intersection. It’s a good intersection to highlight to show the need for a four-lane improvement.”
Most regional centers in rural Minnesota have a continuous four-lane connection to the metro area, but McLeod County, a center for manufacturing and agriculture with a large commuting population, is one of the few exceptions.
“Safety is the No. 1 issue, but this is economic development for McLeod County,” Doug Krueger, vice chair of the McLeod County Board, said earlier this year. “We’re looking at a bottleneck for truck traffic in McLeod County and Sibley County.”
Following previous improvements, two sections between Chaska and Norwood Young America remain in need of expansions if there is to be a continuous four-lane connection from McLeod County to the metro area. The meeting Tuesday morning was scheduled to host the Senate Capital Improvement Committee, and appraise the lawmakers of the need as part of the their leg of their statewide bonding tour. The tour allows the elected officials to hear about project needs across the state, and make decisions regarding what the state should fund with bonds.
Considerable funds have already been raised to tackle the two segments. One segment between Norwood Young America and Cologne would cost an estimated $65 million. So far, $15 million has been raised through the state, with another $12 million offered by counties, leaving a gap of $38 million. The other segment between Cologne and Chaska only has a funding gap of $3.5 million following a collection of state, county and federal funds. This segment also includes a section through Cologne, which has four lanes.
An alliance of advocates for the highway say safety improvements are needed, such as intersection updates and snow fencing to improve visibility on the road.
In the previous legislative session, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, pushed for a provision in the transportation bill to acquire the $38 million. Over the past six years, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, has authored and co-authored similar provisions seeking the requested funding, which he notes has been worked on since the 1960s.
Minnesota’s next legislative session begins Feb. 11, 2020. Lawmakers tend to treat even numbered years as bonding years, and odd numbered years as budgeting years. The bonding tours help legislators prepare for that schedule.