The Hutchinson Leader was recognized with first-place awards for its headline writing, editorial page and typography and design Thursday at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual convention in Brooklyn Park.
The awards were presented as part of the association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Leader competed against non-daily newspapers with circulations between 3,001 and 7,000, and judges were from the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana.
The awards included:
First place, Editorial Page as a Whole: “Vivid, enticing opinion pages by the Leader. Staff-written columns and editorials touch on community issues. Stephen Wiblemo’s column on the gun debate paired with the editorial stands out in the field. The readers’ poll and graphic along with the Cheers piece enliven the pages. Well done.”
First place, Typography and Design: “Clean, modern masthead and banner design leads into a easily digestible, well-organized paper. The Extra! sections were outstanding!”
First place, Headline Writing: “The headlines and subheads are effective in guiding the readers into the news and feature stories.”
The Leader also garnered second place in the General Reporting category, and Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, earned second for her arts and entertainment story about Hutchinson firefighter and sculptor John Travis.
Brent Schacherer, the Leader’s publisher, also received a second-place award for a sports story he wrote for the Leader’s sister newspaper, the Litchfield Independent Review, about Litchfield baseball player Owen Boerema’s 34-game hitting streak setting a state record.