The Hutchinson Leader will have a new face at City Council meetings, covering local businesses and helping out with plenty more.
Alex Guerrero started Monday right before Christmas Eve and fills a position previously held by Mitchell Abraham. He considers himself a news junkie, and in past reporting he most favored the topic of education. Off the job, you might catch him passing time at a coffee shop or reading. His favorite books include "Harry Potter," "Youth in Revolt" and "A Song of Ice and Fire."
Guerrero, 33, grew up in Minnesota and Missouri.
"I did some schooling here and some there," he said. "So I don't know where I consider home."
He graduated from high school at Concordia Academy in Roseville and first attended college at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. He went on to earn his master's degree in education from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. His master's degree in English and communication was awarded from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, in 2017. Along the way he interned in the marketing department of the Chicago Street Theatre, at the Gateway Chapter of the MS Society in St. Louis, and at Douglas Budget in Wyoming. He was accepted into a doctorate program, but decided he wanted a change of pace.
"I had an hour every day to myself that wasn't reading or grading papers or teaching," Guerrero said.
He ended up moving to Hutchinson to work for the Leader after applying to jobs in Minnesota, Missouri and North Carolina — the states in which he had family. His parents are in White Bear Lake.
"It's 80 miles from home," Guerrero said.
When he's not on the job, Guerrero likes to cook. In addition to his love of coffee, he claims he "inhales" sweet tea. He says he used to know how to ski, but doubts his current abilities. Now that he's in Minnesota he'll likely have a chance to put himself to the test.