Eight high school students identified as leadership material spent a few hours Tuesday afternoon learning from adults who had received similar training not so long ago.
Once a month, from September to May, members of the Hutchinson Youth Leadership Group meet for two hours at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to hone skills they can bring back to school or use in the workplace. To join the group, students at New Century Academy seek endorsements, apply in May and agree to consistent attendance.
"And now these people in the community are teaching them," said Barb Haugen. "This is a program near and dear to me."
The former NCA teacher launched the pilot program six years ago after reaching out to Chamber president Mary Hodson for help. She continues to help organize it.
Students in the Hutchinson Youth Leadership Group are given a Historic Hutchinson tour and a tour of local nonprofits, but most sessions are spent in a board room learning from past students of the Hutchinson Leadership Institute, a more in-depth program that dives into lessons about area resources, leadership skills and community volunteerism. Because Hutchinson Leadership Institute graduates come from a variety of backgrounds, the students are able to meet and interact with people working in different sectors of Hutchinson.
"They use topics they've had in the past, but format them differently because we have a different timeline and a different audience," Hodson said.
On Tuesday, Andrea Moore, Hutchinson High School's TigerPath coordinator, and Danielle Vander Ploeg from Vivid Image spoke to students about effective communication and conflict management. In January, the students will meet with a panel of people to discuss diversity.
"In Hutchinson they are not as exposed to diversity as, say, the Minneapolis area," Haugen said.
"Our youth understand diversity much better than older generations," Hodson said. "They deal with it more, see more of it, and there are different kinds of diversity now. A lot of times the kids teach the adults as well.”
Whatever the lesson, Hutchinson Leadership Institute graduates plan ahead to figure out how to best present the subject to a younger audience, and sometimes bring in outside assistance.
"They believe what they are doing is so important that they are willing to take time away from work to do this," Hodson said. "The kids are really respectful and really appreciative."
Kareena Collette, a 10th-grader, applied for the group because she enjoys extracurricular activities. It isn't part of a class or for school credit.
"The first few weeks have been about learning our own leadership voices, about teamwork," she said.
Overall, she finds lessons about productive communication within a team to be the most helpful and interesting part of the program.
"NCA is a project-based school, so we get a lot of projects," she said. "I think (learning about) teamwork will be effective."
Raelynn Oslund, a senior, signed up because she thought it would be a good way to build her resume and meet new people.
"(Vander Ploeg) makes really good points and has opened up my eyes about how to do things differently," she said. "We're learning about soft skills and communication. I learned better ways to shake hands, and how to make a good first impression."