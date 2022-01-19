The McLeod County Council of the American Legion and Auxiliary will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., to discuss local Boys and Girls State programs.
The guest speaker is Tracy Kleiman, who is the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State chairperson. She will share information about the programs, which are hosted by the American Legion and Auxiliary for high school students. Participants learn about the political process by electing officials for all levels of state government and actively running a mock government. All Legion and Auxiliary members are welcome.