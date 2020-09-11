Whether you capture personalities or document memories, photography helps tell stories. Explore the possibilities for cell phone and camera shooters in the Zoom presentation "Storytelling through Photography."
The Hutchinson Photography Club will virtually host two Hutchinson Leader photographers — Entertainment Editor Kay Johnson, along with former Editor Doug Hanneman — at its next Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Nonmembers should email hutchphotoclub@gmail.com or message for the Zoom log in info by noon Monday.
The meeting will first cover a few business items and then turn it over to Johnson and Hanneman. Composition and considerations will be more the focus than technical tips.