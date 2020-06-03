A good leader knows how to be flexible and adapt to change. That’s a lesson students in the Hutchinson Leadership Institute this year have learned first hand.
“You did what great leaders do: pivot,” said Roman Bloemke, a member of the class’ design team.
Ordinarily, this is the time of year when the class — hosted by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism — reflects on large community projects it took on as the capstone to several months of learning about personal development, local businesses and local leadership. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, project groups in the 31st class had to pause, take a step back and make changes to their plans.
Projects usually involve team-ups between Leadership Institute students, Hutchinson city staff, local groups and businesses. But with social distancing guidelines and other safety measures in place, groups had to take a new look at what could be done.
EPISCOPAL CHURCH
The group of Joy Schmitz, Jason Corby, Eric Campbell, Mark Langerman and Amber Erickson planned to help continue renovations of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Hutchinson.
The goal was to get the basement “in a more usable condition,” Campbell said, with work on the floor, sheet rock, cabinets and countertops. The city and Historic Hutchinson were supportive. When the basement is complete, that will mean 12,000-square-feet of additional space for the venue and potentially bring in more events and revenue for the city.
“Then COVID-19 hit,” Campbell said. “These local organizations were on board. The original plan ... was to have them complete those task and (we would) purchase the materials. They would donate time.”
Social distancing guidelines meant businesses weren’t able to send staff to work together in a location. So the team tackled something more manageable and painted the basement cabinets.
“It was a smaller project compared to the bigger options,” Corby said. “It still helped Historic Hutchinson and made progress on the work that needed to be done.”
“We had grand plans ... but even an incremental step in the basement is adding to a piece of Hutchinson history,” Langerman said.
REACH
The team of Victor Garcia, Kirsten Wigen, Kristen Matthews, Kristen Haack and Geoffrey Dolney wanted to work with Hutchinson High School’s REACH program.
REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed to offer students emotional and social support to help them succeed academically and find interpersonal success. Students are held accountable to the program’s standards and learn how to help others.
“We decided we would meet with the REACH team in February,” Matthews said. “We went to the high school and sat down with a team of really dedicated individuals who work with students.”
A plan was developed to make informative videos about local businesses and the kind of work people do in the community. The videos would be presented at the annual REACH conference.
And then the schools closed and switched to distance learning in response to COVID-19. Gatherings of more than 10 people were canceled by order of Gov. Tim Walz, which meant the REACH conference was canceled. The team considered helping prepare school lunches for delivery, but everything moved so quickly as the transition was made that the plan didn’t come together.
The team decided to move forward with making a video, but instead each team member shared what their business or place of employment was doing to adjust during the pandemic. They talked about working from home, providing different means to access services, and safety precautions. The video was shared on the REACH Facebook page for students in the numerous REACH programs to see.
“We hope they can see things have changed for us as well,” Wigen said.
UNITED COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP
The team of Mike Meyer, David Broll, Colleen Young, Casey Carlson and Steve Rahkola wanted to help promote and assist the United Community Action Partnership.
UCAP — which covers Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Redwood and Renville counties — offers programs, sometimes as an agent of the state government, to help Minnesotans. It works to eliminate poverty through education. It also steps in to help families with affordable housing, heating assistance and other basic needs. Plans to assist UCAP included the creation of a marketing video and other means to raise awareness.
Before the pandemic canceled plans to finish the marketing video, the team was able to capture sufficient B-roll, but further progress was hindered. So the team pivoted to organizing UCAP’s storage space and upgrading it with large shelves. Ben Anderson, a project manager for First Class Builders, and Matt Smieja, a manager at Simonson Lumber, donated the materials.
“Both of them showed up to help us put it together,” Broll said.
“Every one of these nonprofits needs help in some way,” Meyer said. “There was no way we could lose, no matter which we chose. ... At the end we all found something in this project we were passionate about, which was great.”
VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK
The team of Jill Barrall, Phil Mielke, Ben Beckman, Eli Miller and Kris Demeter wanted to improve a local park. After narrowing it down to two, McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park was selected.
The original plan was quite large. The team wanted to invite local groups to help mulch, remove dogwoods, renovate the center display of the park and add trees, shrubs and flowers in time for Memorial Day.
“We quickly realized that wasn’t going to be possible” Demeter said.
The pandemic forced the team to narrow the project to something more manageable so that its members could tackle it alone. After hearing about plans to add a new statue of a World War II soldier to the park, the team offered to help prepare the green space and add pavers around the planned spot.
“As a veteran, it was nice to work on that park,” Mielke said.