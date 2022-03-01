The race to represent Hutchinson and large chunks of McLeod and Meeker counties in the state House is filling up.
Since the new redistricting map was released two weeks ago by the Minnesota Judicial Branch, at least five candidates have announced they plan to run for District 17A, which does not have an incumbent candidate. Along with Dawn Gillman of Dassel, a Republican, and Jennifer Carpentier of Hutchinson, a Democrat, three other Republican candidates have entered the field: Joe Nagel of Hutchinson, Ron Shimanski of rural Silver Lake, and Darrin Anderson of Darwin.
Nagel is currently serving his second term on the McLeod County Board, having first been elected in 2014.
Shimanski previously served as a state legislator from 2007 to 2012, and then served eight years on the McLeod County Board before retiring at the end of his term in 2020.
Anderson currently serves as chairman of the Litchfield School Board and is the former chairman of the Meeker County GOP. In 2010 he ran as a Democrat and challenged Rep. Dean Urdahl for his House seat.
The new district map is part of the state’s decennial redistricting process, which uses census data to draw new political borders. It will be used for the next 10 years starting with the November elections for terms beginning in 2023. District 17A includes all of Hutchison and most of McLeod County, excluding the east edge of the county. It also includes portions of Sibley, Meeker and Wright counties.
Hutchinson was previously split between Districts 18A and 18B, which were represented by Dean Urdahl and Glenn Gruenhagen. Neither lawmaker lives within the new 17A boundaries.
The two-week filing period for candidates to officially submit affidavits is May 17-31. The primary election is Aug. 9, and election day is Nov. 8. The Leader will have more information about all of the candidates following the March filling period.