A 40-year-old Lester Prairie woman was injured in a crash at 4 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 7 and Omega Avenue.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, Amber Lea Danielzuk was eastbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-350 that had stopped to make a turn.
Danielzuk was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Ford, Sherrard Clarence Klima, 38, of Hutchinson, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance also responded to the crash.