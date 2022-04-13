Making music is something Lester Schuft has done since he was a youngster growing up on a farm near Brownton. His dad played drums with local bands and young Lester followed in his footsteps, picking up a pair of drumsticks at age 7 and the trumpet three years later.
Fast forward 74 years. Schuft will be recognized for his lifelong love of and commitment to music April 22 when he is inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
“It means rewarding for all the years in my life and my making many families happy with music,” Schuft said of the honor.
Joining Schuft as this year’s inductees are Mollie Busta-Lange (Mollie B), Paul Diethelm, Jay Earnest Kalk/Church of Cash, Minnesota Brass and Moore By Four. The longtime Hutchinson resident is in stellar company, joining past recipients including Bob Dylan, Judy Garland and Garrison Keillor, as well as local musicians Mike Shaw, Wally Pikal, Mike Glieden, Jerry Schuft, Jerry Kadlec, Bruce Bradley and Tom Ginkel.
“I don’t know if there is any town that has produced more bands than Hutchinson and New Ulm,” he said. “I remember there were 22 bands booking out of New Ulm during 1950s and ’60s. I could spend 10 hours and talk music.”
Schuft is the first to say he’s lucky to be here and he readily admits he’s gone through a lot with his health.
“Why does God keep me alive?” he asked. “Because he wanted to see me get this award. I spent 15 years dealing with heart issues. I had four bypasses, a pacemaker, a defibrillator and a valve replaced. I’m doing good. The only slight problem is my breathing. Breathing affects my ability to play. I have no trouble walking, but steps can be challenging.”
Schuft’s enthusiasm for life, music and family makes up for any physical shortcoming. For more than 63 years, he has been the owner and operator of the Lester Schuft and The Country Dutchmen Band. The band continues to play today, although the members have changed through the years.
“Thirty-one members of the band have passed away,” he said. “They were all great musicians and great friends.”
During his tenure, he is proud to say he never fired anyone.
“I only had three rules: no drinking, no fooling around and no swearing,” he said.
While he has made plenty of music through the years, Schuft always comes back to polkas. Among his favorites is the “Guido Polka” because he likes the rhythmic patterns and instrumentation.
“It’s a really good polka,” he said. “Almost every musician knows it’s my favorite. I also like the ‘Nebraska Polka.’ It honors the state of Nebraska where I have a lot of followers. It has a tremendous beat.”
Among his recent achievements is the release of a new CD titled “Classic Cars and Classic Songs” featuring a 12-piece band that includes his granddaughter, Eavan McCormick. She is a sophomore at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, where she is majoring in instrumental music education. The CD is available from Schuft or can be picked up at Dostal Electronics in downtown Hutchinson.
IN THE BEGINNING
“I was a farm kid,” Schuft recalled. “I pitched a lot of manure.”
Fortunately, that’s not all he did. He started playing drums when he was 7 and followed it up with the trumpet in 1948. His first horn was purchased at the Brown and Meidl Music Store in New Ulm. The two bonded from the beginning. He played the instrument through grade school, high school and pep band at Brownton and later as a student at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he participated in the symphony band and pep band. He also used music to pay his way through dental school at the University of Minnesota.
When it comes to music achievements, Schuft has many. Among them: He played at the Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen’s dance for many years. He’s made 16 records in a variety of formats including vinyl, 8-track tapes, cassettes, CDs and DVDs. He played for Hubert H. Humphrey when he ran for president. He was in the pep band that played for the Minnesota North Stars hockey team. He played for more than 40 years on KEYC-TV Bandwagon show and RFDTV. He had his own Country Dutchmen show for 54 years, and he hosted Musicians Round-Up for 26 years, both on KDUZ Radio. He also owned Red Rose Records and was part owner of Little Crow Record Company in Hutchinson. The list goes on and on.
Looking back, Schuft said, he appreciates all the friendships he’s made through the years. Every once in awhile someone comes up to him and says, “You played at our wedding dance 50 years ago.” Schuft wishes he had written down the thousands of wedding dances he played.
If you think Schuft is slowing down, you would be wrong. He continues to work at KDUZ/KARP as an ad salesman, a job he started after he retired in 1969 from a 30-year career as a dentist.
His best advice: Live by the three Fs: Faith, family and friends.
“God helps me,” he said. “Certain relatives help me and I have friends who are close to me who I can talk to if I have a problem.”