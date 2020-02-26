If you're a fan of big hair, spandex, mullets and leg warmers, you're in for a flash to the past. "Back to the '80s" is the theme of the 40th annual ice show.
Sponsored by the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association and Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, shows are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Burich Arena.
A total of 104 skaters from tots to Freestyle 4 or higher will showcase their skills to popular '80s hits such as "Jesse's Girl," "Let's Hear It For The Boy," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Holding Out For a Hero."
The audience is in for a treat when guest skaters Jaden Schwab, 17, and Estelle Schwab, 12, take the ice. They are the children of MiShaun Schmidt, an alumni of the Hutchinson Figure Skating program. The sister-and-brother duo skate with the St. Paul Figure Skating Club. They have competed nationally and internationally. Among their honors is winning the bronze medal in the Novice and Junior Challenge in Salt Lake City, and they also qualified for the 2020 U.S pair final at the novice level and are part of the U.S. Figure Skating 2020 National Developmental Team.
Back by popular demand is the dad/daughter skate. A group of 26 family units are performing to the song "Sweet Child of Mine."
While the skating takes center stage, recognition of milestones is important, too. This is the final skating show for four seniors: Khiana Knuth, Katarina Anderson, Halii Beilke and Anna Farley. Also presented will be the HFSA Most Improved Skater Awards. Allison Schwartz was recognized in 2019 in the Freestyle 1, 2, 3 category and Emma Staples was honored in the Freestyle 4 and Up category.
Joining them is the recipient of the PRCE Most Improved Skater Award, which looks at improved overall skating ability, attitude and good sportsmanship. Elizabeth Becker was the 2019 honoree. Also awarded is the I.C.E. Award, which is presented to a skater who displays integrity, commitment and enthusiasm for the love of skating and the skating program. The 2019 recipient was Emma Schwartz.
MEET THE SENIORS
Khiana Knuth has been skating since she was 8 years old.
"I wanted to be on the ice," she said. "I liked the idea from watching hockey with my dad."
Knuth has stuck with it for nine years. The reason: It's calming.
"It relieves stress," she said. "It lets me blow off steam."
Knuth encourages others to consider skating as a hobby.
"It can be a laid back activity or you can make it highly competitive, so it's good for a variety of people," she said.
When she's not competing, Knuth enjoys spending time with her sister, Carrie, and cousin, Caydence, at private ice. Looking ahead, Knuth's college plans call for attending North Dakota State University where she plans to study psychology.
"Human behavior interests me," she said.
Knuth admits to having mixed emotions for the coming weekend.
"I'm excited and kind of sad it will be over," she said. "I'll miss having an hour a week where I can do my own thing, blow off steam and refresh."
HALII BEILKE
The Hutchinson High School senior has been skating for 13 years, starting the sport at age 5.
"My mom was a skater and I followed in her footsteps," she said.
Beilke has stuck with it because she likes it and enjoys meeting other skaters.
"It's fun to do and a cool sport," she said.
Her favorite memories revolve around the rink where she has had fun making up moves with her friends. What she'll miss most: The shows.
"I'm sad about the last ice show," she said.
After graduation, Beilke will head to Marshall to attend Southwest Minnesota State University. She plans to study early childhood education with the goal of teaching first grade.
"The age group is cool," she said.
After this weekend's ice shows, Beilke will have more time for her other favorite activities: hanging out with friends, playing softball and photography.
ANNA FARLEY
Farley was introduced to skating as a 3-year-old toddler. It was a good fit because she has been skating for 14 years. She stayed with the sport as a way to make friends.
"I've built some really great friendships over the years skating," she said.
Like Knuth, Farley is feeling sad and excited about this weekend's ice shows.
"I'm going to miss being with my good friends I've known since I was little," she said.
That said, Farley admitted she was ready to move on to her next chapter. After graduating from HHS, she plans to head to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities where she will study architecture.
"I love the design appeal of it, the ability to build someone else's home," she said. "It's cool to design and build."
When she's isn't at the rink, Farley can be found at Iron Jungle Crossfit, running or hanging out with her friends. She's also enrolled at Ridgewater College.
When asked if she would recommend skating to others. Farley was quick to say "yes."
"It's a really good way to be involved in a sport and to make new friendships," she said.
KATARINA ANDERSON
It's not surprising Anderson's sport is ice skating. She is named after another skater, Katarina Witt, the German figure skater who earned two Olympic gold medals. Like Farley, Anderson has been skating since she was 3 years old.
"It's been fun for me," she said. "I feel graceful and angelic on the ice."
Anderson also said skating relieves stress.
"I don't have to worry about anything but to try and get the jump," she said.
Her future plans call for attending the University of Minnesota Duluth where she will study biology with a focus on wildlife or marine biology. She chose this career path because she loves animals and wants to help the environment.
When she isn't working on her skating skills, she can be found practicing karate and volunteering at Hutchinson Health. Anderson also plays trumpet in the high school band.
"I picked it up because it would be easy, but I was wrong," she said. "I participate in every band activity I can. I like jazz. I was in all-state this past week."
Anderson also juggles work for the city of Hutchinson and attending Ridgewater College as a PSEO student.
"I'm going to miss the every-day routine of rehearsal and hanging out with my friends," she said.