The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free, online event called “Let’s Talk About Caregiving” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
This interactive session offers an opportunity to understand the value of caregiving, discuss the benefits and challenges of caregiving, and receive information on resources available to Minnesota residents. Knowledge about resources and supports is critical in enabling people to remain healthy and safe at home.
Register online at bit.ly/3vrhcBs, as space is limited. To learn more about this and other presentations and trainings, visit mnraaa.org/calendar/.