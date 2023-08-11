The pungent aroma of garlic soon will waft through the air when the Minnesota Garlic Festival lands at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
The event, organized by Crow River Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association, will feature more than 50 varieties of garlic from 16 featured garlic growers across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa and it is set to attract food enthusiasts, garlic lovers and families for a day filled with culinary delights.
Jerry Ford, festival director and farmer, believes the event serves as a platform to promote sustainable agriculture.
“We’re a nonprofit that focuses on education and supporting farmers,” Ford said. “We’re all about sustainability, which includes environmental stewardship, community building. We want our farmers to feel part of strong rural communities and then resilience. We can’t keep on farming if we’re not resilient and robust in our business plans and in the way we’re treating our soil and our planet.”
The event kicks off at 9:50 a.m. with the “Throwing out the First Bulb,” a ritual of tossing a garlic bulb, akin to a baseball game’s first pitch.
“It’s a very tongue-in-cheek, humorous sort of thing and part of that is one of the growers gets to taste a garlic bloody Mary and declares it to be good to drink,” Ford said. “This year it’s going to be 16 people throwing and catching the bulbs then we declare “Let the Stinking begin,” and the festival starts.
According to Ford, each grower takes meticulous care in choosing and curing the bulbs they present at the festival, allowing fellow growers — farmers, and home gardeners — to purchase top —quality seeds directly from the growers themselves.
To be eligible for sale at the festival, the garlic undergoes rigorous disease testing. For kitchen buyers, the growers’ attentive curing process guarantees that if stored correctly at home (with instructions provided), the garlic will remain fresh and flavorful for several months, Ford said.
To introduce festivalgoers to farmers, the Minnesota Garlic Festival employs several approaches, such as “Meet Your Farmer” which features a diverse range of farmers who share insights about their operations and practices in an informal setting. Attendees can ask questions and interact directly with the farmers. This year’s lineup includes an organic row-crop farmer, a regenerative dairy farmer, a regionally adapted seed company, a grass-fed beef and premium garlic operation, and a diversified organic vegetable grower.
For farmers attending the festival, there’s the Farmer VIP Program. By simply letting the admissions team know they are farmers, attendees receive a large yellow button that reads, “I’m a Farmer, Ask Me!” This button serves as a conversation starter, facilitating numerous engaging discussions between farmers and festivalgoers.
Within the festival’s Minnesota Grown Garlic Building a booth, named “The Garlic Grower Is In,” captures the essence of Lucy Van Pelt’s iconic “The Psychiatrist Is In” stand from the Peanuts comics. Garlic cultivation experts, including commercial growers and university faculty, are available to share valuable advice to visitors, with each question costing only 5 cents. The Garlic Growing Contest is also housed there, providing gardeners and farmers an opportunity to showcase their finest bulbs and compete for ribbons and bragging rights.
One farmer at the event will be Luke Ahrndt and Brian Neff, owners of Moon Harvest Garlic, a 130-acre farm in Litchfield. He noted the farm grows 10 different varieties of garlic, each offering unique flavors and characteristics. Just like apples or peppers, he explained, garlic has a spectrum of tastes and heat levels. Some are perfect for raw consumption, while others take on distinct profiles when cooked.
Ahrndt’s journey to the world of garlic farming began in 2008 when he stumbled upon the Garlic Festival at its original location in Howard Lake.
“I didn’t even know we could grow it (garlic) in Minnesota before that,” he said. “I bought some in 2008, started growing it, and it grew well and just kept increasing how much it grew. We got to the point where we had too much for ourselves and we decided to try becoming a vendor at the festival. We got accepted and we’ve been there ever since.”
With its diverse array of garlic varieties, the Garlic Festival aims to cater to different taste preferences and culinary needs and will feature various food vendors specializing in dishes infused with garlic, from garlic ice cream and garlic cheesecake to garlic pesto and salsa.
“My favorite part about growing garlic is the flavor. There is no comparison to fresh local garlic.” Ahrndt said.