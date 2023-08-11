The pungent aroma of garlic soon will waft through the air when the Minnesota Garlic Festival lands at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.

The event, organized by Crow River Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association, will feature more than 50 varieties of garlic from 16 featured garlic growers across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa and it is set to attract food enthusiasts, garlic lovers and families for a day filled with culinary delights.

Tags