Like everything else this year, Thanksgiving will look different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health revised its holiday guidelines, encouraging people to celebrate with their immediate household.
"As tempting as it is to stick with our cherished traditions this year, we really need people to reconsider and frankly not gather with other households — especially if those households include people in a high-risk category for severe illness," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
This advice gives a whole new meaning to "home for the holidays." While large gatherings of extended family and friends are out for this year, it doesn't mean you can't cook up an outstanding feast for loved ones.
While the turkey is a given on most Thanksgiving tables, the question then becomes white or dark meat? According to the National Turkey Federation, white meat, which is lower in calories and fat, is generally preferred in the United States, while other countries choose dark for its richer taste. A turkey typically has about 70 percent white meat and 30 percent dark meat.
HOW MANY TURKEYS?
If you're in charge of buying the turkey, size matters. For average appetites, plan on about 1 pound per person. Want ample leftovers? Ramp that up to 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds per person.
When it comes to that turkey, Minnesota was forecast to raise the most turkeys in 2020 — 39 million. Followed by Arkansas with 31 million, North Carolina with 30 million, Indiana with 20 million, Virginia with 16.3 million, and Missouri with 16 million. These six states together account for 69% of all turkeys produced in the United States.
When it comes to another holiday favorite — cranberries — Wisconsin is the leader, producing 62% of the U.S. crop in 2017. Other leading cranberry producing states include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington. Americans consume some 400 millions pounds of cranberries a year — close to 80 million of those pounds will be purchased for Thanksgiving.
Sweet potatoes are another Thanksgiving staple. About 57 million pounds will be purchased for Thanksgiving. The leading producer is North Carolina, followed by California, Mississippi and Louisiana.
We can thank President Abraham Lincoln that we have Thanksgiving. It became a national holiday Oct. 3, 1863, when he proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a national day of thanksgiving.
It was President Franklin Roosevelt who later clarified that Thanksgiving Day should always be celebrated on the fourth (not last) Thursday of the month to encourage earlier holiday shopping.
NEED HELP PREPARING YOUR MEAL?
If you’ve got a phone and/or internet access, there are sites and hotlines that will tell you everything you need to know to create a fabulous Thanksgiving meal:
- Minnesota Public Radio’s Splendid Table is hosting its annual Turkey Confidential Thursday, Nov. 26. It won't be live this year, but listeners can tune in on their local public radio station or favorite podcast app as host Francis Lam is joined by guests Samin Nosrat, Chef Michael Solomonov, Jacques Pépin, Nora McInerny and Sohla El-Waylly. For more information, visit splendidtable.org.
- For more than 30 years, the experts at Butterball's Turkey Talk Line have offered assistance to home cooks, answering millions of questions during the holiday season from callers in the U.S. and Canada. Turkey help is available by phone at 800-288-8372, text at 844-877-3456, online chat and email at butterball.com. Help via Amazon Alexa is also available by asking “Alexa, ask Butterball … .”
- USDA's Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The hotline receives more than 50,000 calls yearly. This toll-free telephone service, which began July 1, 1985, helps prevent foodborne illness by answering questions about the safe storage, handling and preparation of meat, poultry and egg products.
- Reynolds Turkey Tips are available at reynoldskitchens.com.
- Honeysuckle White Turkey Line, 800-532-5756, is available 6 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day. Prerecorded information about turkey prep is available 24 hours a day at 800-810-6325. Access live chat at honeysucklewhite.com. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Get expert help at the Jennie-O Turkey Hotline — 800-TURKEYS — when chefs and turkey aficionados answer calls 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Help is also available via live chat at jennieo.com, or by texting the word "Turkey" to 73876 through Nov. 29.
- The experts at food52.com are available with recipes, tips and more. Text them at 917-540-5370, or post a question at food52.com/p/thanksgiving.
- National Turkey Federation offers recipes, tips and help online at eatturkey.com.
- Crisco Pie and Baking offers pie and crust recipes at crisco.com.
- Oceanspray can answer all your cranberry questions by calling 800-662-3263, or visit oceanspray.com.