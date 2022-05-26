McLeod County Board will be asked at its June 7 meeting to approve moving forward with a 2023 state grant application for the next phase of the Dakota Rail Trail. This proposal follows board discussion at three workshops, including information about future maintenance costs.
If approved, money from the state’s Legacy fund would be used to continue the paved trail 7.5 miles west from Lester Prairie to Iris Road south of Silver Lake. It would provide trail users access to services in Silver Lake and a connection to the Luce Line Trail. A parking lot/trailhead would be added at Iris Road. One bridge that is out and several culverts would be replaced. In turn, it would create a 33.5-mile trail from south Silver Lake, through Lester Prairie and Carver and Hennepin counties, to Wayzata. There, connections to the Luce Line and the metro trail system are available.
This proposal addresses the shortcomings of no paving and no local match that were identified in the county’s unsuccessful 2019 grant application. It also includes an offer from a local group to fundraise for a 5% local match (estimated at $170,000), provided the County Board matches what is raised up to 5%. That would provide a combined 10% local match. It also includes the possibility of the city of Hutchinson contributing a third of the county’s portion of the local match, similar to the city’s cost sharing on other Dakota Trail-related expenses. This would reduce the county’s share of a local match to $113,000 or 3.4%. If the fundraiser nets more than a 5% match, the county/city portion is capped at 5%. If the fundraiser brings in less than 5%, the county/city contribution is reduced accordingly.
Furthermore, the county could use American Rescue Plan dollars (and possibly federal transportation funds) for its portion of the local match. No county tax levy monies would be needed. Plus, local matches would not need to be used until 2025, so there is time to budget for the amount needed. Lastly, a MnDOT grant is available to pave the wide shoulders along County Road 2 to provide cyclists and pedestrians safe access between Silver Lake and the trail.
Hopefully, the County Board will not let this extraordinary opportunity pass. Trails are essentially linear parks that provide health and recreational benefits, connect people to nature, improve safety, connect communities and destinations, and provide economic benefits. They appeal to residents and visitors alike and they add to the vitality of the county.
However, there has been talk of the county waiting on this until its park master plan and fairgrounds analysis are finished. While both are laudable, this trail proposal is essentially ready to go. It also offers unique funding partnerships and opportunities that won’t likely occur again.
This project was in large part approved in 2019. Delaying it will only add to the inflationary costs, which will increase the local match needed. Furthermore, inflationary increases could increase the grant request so much that a more expensive local match would be needed to lower the grant request to a more reasonable amount for funding. What is being proposed gives the county the best chance of success to get the job done. The time is now!