As the calendar marches closer to the end of 2019, city governments around Minnesota are preparing their 2020 budgets and tax collections. For many, that likely includes a tax levy increase.
In September, Hutchinson City Council set a 3.1 percent preliminary tax levy increase. While that could go down when the levy is finalized in December, it can’t go up.
While most people don’t enjoy paying more taxes, the reality is this levy increase could have been almost double if not for the boost in Local Government Aid approved by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2019 tax bill this past spring.
LGA was designed in the 1970s as a way to supplement costs in smaller cities that may not have the tax base afforded by big business and regional attractions often found in larger population centers. Over time, the exact amount given has fluctuated, most notably with large cuts in the mid-2000s. The boost that was approved this spring will fully restore LGA funding to its 2002 high-water mark by 2021.
For Hutchinson, that means a $168,221 increase in its LGA funding, bringing the total amount to $2.56 million for the upcoming year. So what does the city do with its LGA funds, and what will it do with this increase?
According to City Administrator Matt Jaunich, about 45 percent of the city’s LGA funds goes into the general fund to pay for things such as police and fire services, and other daily activities. The other 55 percent of the money goes into the capital projects fund for improvements to facilities, roads, heavy equipment and so on.
This split became city policy around 2011, according to Jaunich, following years of cuts and fluctuation in the LGA amount the city received.
“The council made a policy that says … ‘OK, we are only going to rely on so much of that within our general fund, and the rest of that we’re going to use for our major capital needs to help pay for those,’” Jaunich said.
As for the $168,000 influx of LGA this year, Jaunich said the city is discussing how best to allocate those funds.
“At our preliminary budget workshop, there was some desire from the council to potentially shift some of that more to the capital (fund),” Jaunich said. “So what we’ll be talking about in the upcoming months before we finalize the budget is sticking more of that into our capital needs. Maybe sticking more into road maintenance or larger items that we need to pay for.
“It’s going toward it anyways,” Jaunich added, “but do we want to dedicate more to some of those larger capital items than we normally do?”
So how does this affect the city’s tax levy? The total LGA funding Hutchinson receives is equivalent to about 19 percent of the property tax and fee revenue collected by the city, and it accounts for about 9 percent of the general fund spending.
Costs for the city are also going up thanks to factors such as inflation and an estimated 7 percent increase in health insurance for city staff, or about $70,000. The LGA boost helps absorb these rising costs and keep Hutchinson’s tax levy down.
“Instead of a 3 percent (tax levy increase), it could have potentially been 6 to 7 percent,” Jaunich said. “I don’t know if the council would have the appetite for that. We would have potentially had to look at some other areas to offset that, but that’s the big picture.”