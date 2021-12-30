When it comes to favorite scenes from Broadway musicals, it’s hard to beat the iconic “76 Trombones” and “Marian the Librarian” from “Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”
These two song-and-dance numbers are also favorites of Mitchell Douglas Evans, a 2015 Litchfield High School graduate. The difference between him and us is that he’s actually on stage performing these scenes for eight shows a week as a member of the musical’s ensemble cast at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Evans, who goes by the stage name Mitchell Douglas, joined the cast Aug. 17. He is part of what the cast calls “Music Man 2.0,” which is the reopened 2021 show. The original production, which began its Main Stage run March 6, 2020, is known as “Music Man 1.0.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shut down March 13, seven days after it debuted. It kicked off its second run during the 2021 Fourth of July weekend and will run through Jan. 22.
Evans replaced a company member who had graduated from high school and was pursuing his theater education. As of mid-November, Evans had performed his 90th show.
When it comes to favorite scenes, Evans said he favors Chanhassen’s “76 Trombones” because the cast can play around and joke while on stage.
“It’s just my favorite dance number where I get to be very character-ey in my performance,” he said. “I like ‘Marian The Librarian’ because it’s just my favorite song in the show and has been described as having the most Disney-esque blocking, and it definitely feels like it too.”
While stage work is what Evans does for a living, it’s not exactly work for the 24-year-old entertainer.
“This is genuinely the most fun experience I’ve ever had,” he said. “The whole scope of it is just amazing. We come and show up for work. It’s work, but playful work. To come in with all these incredible people, their own talent — things you might not think of yourself. Genuinely, it’s so much fun. Everyday there is something new, new nuances. We giggle and enjoy every second of it.”
IN THE BEGINNING
Evans grew up on a farm, north of Litchfield — the third of four boys in the family of Tom and Lisa Cox. He started performing on stage in eighth grade but said he’s been “singing and dancing my way through life since I could walk and talk!”
“Being a little theater kid it can be tricky in a small town like Litchfield,” he said. “They see that light and that passion and were so supportive.”
Evans’ first stage role was playing one of the Lollipop kids in a production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Our choir director was helping with it and he recruited a bunch of us choir kids to be munchkins,” he said. “It took off from there.”
He continued with Litchfield High School fall musicals as his love of singing turned into a passion. It was a high school trip to New York City that led Evans to consider a stage career. During the trip, the students attended a workshop featuring the cast members of the Broadway play “Wicked.”
“We sang one of the opening songs,” he remembered. “Afterward, one of the accompanists asked me if I had considered (a career) in musical theater, singing? I laughed it off and moved on. That night we saw ‘Wicked’ — the way the orchestra played, the opening sequence is powerful, an exciting spectacle. Our seats were in the balcony and although every person on stage was the size of an ant, when the orchestra played the overture, my heart just shifted. That was it for me. This was going to be my life. It was so magical.”
One of the highlights of these years was attending a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Chanhassen. A friend of his grandmother’s had won two tickets on the radio. She gave them to Evans’s grandmother and told her to take him. The experience was a dream moment for the young actor.
Facing his high school graduation in 2015, it was time for Evans to think about college. He admitted he hadn’t set himself up for a lot of opportunities. Fortunately, two schools in Minnesota had excellent theater departments — Minnesota State University Mankato and the University of Minnesota at Duluth.
“When it came down to it, I was accepted into Mankato,” he said. “It was a blessing in disguise. In my four years, I did 23 productions and that’s unheard of. It was crazy.”
Following his college graduation in 2019 with a degree in musical theater and a minor in dance, Evans hit the ground to find work. He was lucky to be booked right away by a small theater company in Minneapolis. It was the first off-Broadway company to produce “Night of the Living Dead: The Musical.” He was cast as the lead.
LIFE ON THE HIGH SEAS
“After that, I booked my dream with a cruise line,” he said. “I closed the show on a Sunday, stayed with my parents for one night and then flew out to Florida. It was all right before the pandemic. We were three months on the sea before we all got back home.”
Evans was hired as a playlist dancer with Carnival Cruise Lines. He described rehearsals for five 40-minute shows as a “most intense process.”
“Nothing I had done prepared me for it,” he said. “It was insane. We rehearsed in a little dinky town 45 miles from Miami. It was in a big warehouse where they have state-of-the-art rehearsal studios. We had to learn five shows. I was hired as a dancer. When I lived in Litchfield, boys didn’t have a lot of opportunities to dance, so I didn’t take training until I went to Mankato.”
During his tenure at sea, Evans was part of an eight-person ensemble that performed high-energy shows featuring a variety of music.
“We were a small, tight-knit group,” he recalled. “Ship life, what’s more than waking up and going up to the deck and seeing the sun rise and set on this vast ocean? There’s nothing that beats that. The traveling was incredible. It was the clearest blue ocean, white sandy beaches, and at times lonely, quiet and claustrophobic. Your life is a constant repeat. Because we were on a cruise ship, we didn’t understand what was going on with the pandemic. We have to pay for internet on the ship, so we save money by not using it.”
The next thing Evans said they knew, people were fighting over toilet paper at Walmart. They wondered, “What’s going on?”
“We were three months in and our ship was going into dry dock for construction,” he said. “They gave us an option to go home for three weeks. When we touched ground the severity of what was happening hit us. Our cast was from all over the globe. After the second week of vacation, the governor shut down the state. Everything was in limbo. Then it was a year and a half of nothing.”
MOVING ON
Once Evans realized that cruise ships weren’t an opportunity for him for a while, he packed up and moved to St. Paul. He lived near the University of St. Thomas, where he found work at a variety of jobs including an animal humane society, waiting tables and a call center.
“This summer is when theater started to come back to life in the area,” he said. “It was July when I did my first production in one-and-a-half years. ‘Mamma Mia’ is such a fun show. It was at the Zephyr in Stillwater. They had really powerhouse talent. I played (the male lead) Sky. It was such an incredible opportunity. ... Being back doing what we were doing, the first day in the room, there was nothing like that. We were overwhelmed to be back in our world again. It hasn’t stopped from there.”
It was a few weeks later that Evans made his debut at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. His dream theater.
“We’re at the level of Broadway, but a more obtainable community,” he said. “You don’t have to go to New York to see an incredible show. The cast starts the show and it’s exactly where I want to be. It’s a full circle motion from seeing ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to being on stage every day, to be with people who inspired this theater nerd. It’s been such a humbling experience.”
For the next several months, Evans will have job security. He has been cast in the role of Bickle in the next Chanhassen Main Stage production, “Footloose,” opening Jan. 28 and running through Sept. 4.
“Chanhassen is always going to feel like home for me,” he said. “It’s a place I see myself working for as long as they let me.”
Looking back on his career, Evans couldn’t be prouder of his parents and they of him.
“It was a learning curve for all of us,” he said. “My mom has a kid who works at Chanhassen. My dad, he used to be, ‘I don’t like singing and dancing and music.’ His growth and the way he’s come to these shows, he’s so proud. I’m proud of them, as well, for putting up with me and allowing me to live my truth and pursue my dream. They have been nothing but supportive to take this journey.”