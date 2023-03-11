The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on life as we knew it. In the blink of an eye, work from home and e-learning became the things we were doing. Church services went virtual, stores and restaurants transitioned overnight from in-person shopping and dining to curbside pickup. Even local libraries were affected. For a short time they closed and then they pivoted to other ways to connect with patrons.
While mandated to stay at home people tackled DIY improvement projects, and focused on hobbies. Among them was reading. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumers spent more on recreational reading during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before. Consumer spending on recreational reading rose 22.9% in 2020 and another 1.8% in 2021, reaching $15.2 billion.
That’s a big jump, but then again people had time to fill. Among the formats that benefited were e-books and audiobooks. Both available via Overdrive’s Libby app, which is a free service offered by Pioneerland Library System that lets patrons borrow digital content with their library card.
“Libby has been a popular resource for patrons and the interest continues to grow,” said Katy Hiltner, Hutchinson head librarian. “People enjoy being able to have access to digital materials — both e-books and audiobooks. It is especially popular for people who are ‘snowbirds’ or just travel in general. Putting books on a device is much easier than packing a bag full of books! Libby is also a great resource for those patrons who are not able to routinely visit the library.”
Beth Cronk, Meeker County librarian agreed.
“... It’s clear that our local folks really use and enjoy them (e-books and e-audiobooks),” Cronk said. “Library patrons come in or call us for help getting started with Libby, particularly at the Litchfield and Dassel libraries. Some of them contact me when they need help figuring out a problem they’re having with the app. Some local library cardholders only check out e-books or downloadable audiobooks, not physical books, so we see them each year when they stop in to update their card.”
Local residents sometimes give Cronk suggestions for books they’d like to see the library offer on Libby.
“It’s clear to me from the frequent support we, as library staff, give our Libby users, and the enthusiasm I hear about the service, that our local residents are big fans of Libby. I would encourage anyone in our area who wants to try borrowing e-books or downloadable audiobooks for free from the library to download the Libby app and take a look at all that’s available from Pioneerland. If they need assistance, they can contact their local branch or reach out to me at the Litchfield Library. I’m always happy to help. Libby is a great resource.”
To learn more about the Libby app and how to use it, the Leader reached out to Laurie Ortega, executive director of the Pioneerland Library System, for this Leader Q&A.
What are e-books? What are audiobooks?
E-books are defined as “non-editable text that is converted into a digital format, which is displayed & read on an electronic device such as a tablet or a phone.” E-audiobooks are digital sound recordings of a book that can be downloaded and listened to on your device.
How popular are e-books and audiobooks at Pioneerland? When did Pioneerland introduce the Libby app?
The electronic materials collection is quite popular in Pioneerland. We also have a collection of digital magazines available. Circulation numbers have continued a steady climb each year since we first launched the Overdrive collection in 2011. Demand for e-audiobooks has particularly increased over the last several years. Pioneerland has provided access to a growing collection of e-books/e-audiobooks since 2011 via Overdrive. Libby is the newer library reading app by Overdrive — the former “Overdrive app” has been phased out and is no longer supported.
Are Pioneerland e-books and audiobooks only available through the Libby app?
Users can access content through the library website or via the Libby app available in the Apple and/or Google Play store. The app can be downloaded for free. A registered library card is needed to download e-books and e-audiobooks to their device.
Why do libraries offer e-books?
E-books and e-audiobooks help attract new readers who prefer to access materials digitally, they expand services to existing library users, and reach beyond the physical walls of the library by providing 24/7 access (even when the library is closed!) to the collection.
What advantages do e-books offer over traditional print books?
The ability to read/listen anywhere, convenience, ability to customize your reading experience, 24/7 access to materials even when the library is closed. In addition, there are no late fees or fines with digital materials.
Any e-book disadvantages?
Not everything you might wish to read or listen to will be available in the libraries digital collection.
Does Pioneerland libraries loan e-book readers?
No, Pioneerland does not loan e-book readers.
What would Pioneerland like to see happen with e-books in the future?
I would like to see the price come down (this is primarily publisher driven). libraries pay significantly more for e-books/e-audiobooks than a user would if they purchased it themselves.
I am interested to know about the length of time e-books can be downloaded and do they just disappear after so many days?
Users may choose their lending period: 7, 14 or 21 days. And yes — when the lending period is up the content will automatically expire.
Why aren’t all books available as an e-book? How do you select your e-book offerings?
Publishers may not have the rights to distribute the book electronically, or the author may have chosen not to make their book available in a digital format. Pioneerland selects digital offerings using several criteria including popularity, reviews — reader, publisher, and “professional” such as Publishers Weekly, Booklist, Kirkus — along with price, which is sometimes a factor. There is a yearly budget set for digital materials collection and we need to stay within that budget.
“Pioneerland continues to expand our digital materials collection,” Ortega added, “and I expect that the demand will continue to increase.”