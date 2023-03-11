The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on life as we knew it. In the blink of an eye, work from home and e-learning became the things we were doing. Church services went virtual, stores and restaurants transitioned overnight from in-person shopping and dining to curbside pickup. Even local libraries were affected. For a short time they closed and then they pivoted to other ways to connect with patrons.

While mandated to stay at home people tackled DIY improvement projects, and focused on hobbies. Among them was reading. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumers spent more on recreational reading during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before. Consumer spending on recreational reading rose 22.9% in 2020 and another 1.8% in 2021, reaching $15.2 billion.

