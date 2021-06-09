Libby Carlo

Sponsor: Walmart
Parents: Jeff and Betty Carlo
Age: 18
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
I grew up here so many of my most treasured memories include Hutchinson in some form. As a young one, I remember going with my babysitter to many of the local playground parks. We even had fun nicknames for them; the one I remember best was the playground at Park Elementary, aka the “beautiful park.” However, that nickname can be used to refer to the many stunning parks and scenery of Hutchinson. I have fond memories of walking through the wildlife sanctuary, down the Luce Line, by the Crow River, and through Library Square. I have a specific memory of my brother and I dipping our feet in the Library Square fountain to then walk around the edge and leave footprints. Hutchinson has been a great community to grow up in and call home for so many years.
Why did you decide to participate in this years’ Water Carnival?
This fall, I am planning to move out to Boston, Massachusetts, for school. By participating in the 2021 Water Carnival, I will be giving back to the community that has nurtured me for so long, and in doing so, I will be adding this incredible experience to my already fond memory bank of Hutchinson. Being so faraway, the memories of Hutchinson will be the only parts of home I can take with me. While this summer certainly won’t be a goodbye, I hope to make the most of my “final childhood summer” at home. Really, it just made sense to participate in Water Carnival since it is such a large part of our community’s culture. No matter where I end up, I am proud to say that I have come from Hutchinson.
What are your future goals and ambitions?
I will be attending Berklee College of Music and plan to study vocal performance and musical theater performance. The common questions I get are “What does that mean?” “Do you want to be signed to a record label?” or “So you want to be on Broadway?” To which I say, “Sure!” I have chosen not to let myself define success by whether or not I reach a particular goal; but rather by a sense of fulfillment. Life is full of opportunities that I don’t even know are possible yet and I want to keep myself open to all of them. My goal is to be excited about my art and feel satisfied throughout my creative journey. I am looking forward to whatever my career and life throws my way.