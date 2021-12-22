With the recent snowfall, it truly is looking a lot like Christmas. To add to the splendor of the season is the Real Life in Hutchinson Lighting Contest.
To find out what the public thinks are the best local outdoor light displays, the social media Facebook group conducted its fourth annual Christmas Lighting Contest. The rules called for one entry and one photo per family, and it must be your house. The contest ran Dec. 1-12, and the photos with the most “likes” earned prizes.
It’s not surprising Chet Wilberg earned the grand prize with his rocking Christmas music house at 1376 Bradford St. S.E. He earned second place in 2020. The display “with over 6,800 lights,” according to his Facebook page, is synchronized to music people can tune into with their car radios. You can watch it form sunset to 9 p.m. each night.
Like Wilberg, Kyle Hanson moved up in the voting. He went from third place in 2020 to second place this year. You can’t miss his display at 325 Pishney Lane. Seth Hopkins, 735 Spruce St. N.E., who was the first-place winner in 2020, came in third this year.
The husband-and-wife team of Jon Grosse and Andrea Davis-Grosse, 1056 Jorgenson St. S.E., took home fourth place, while Rikki Hilgemann’s fifth-place display at 935 Steven St. S.W. is always a fan favorite. It has something to appeal to everyone.
Lastly, the sixth winner this year was Kim Wigen Martin, 345 Erie St. S.E., tied with Liz Stearns, 770 Graham St. S.W.
One of the things my family does during the holiday season is pile into the car and drive around. I was truly awed when I came across Library Square this year. I was driving along Main Street and was literally mesmerized by the expanded display. I bet I drove around the block three times to check it out from the different angles. It’s a “must see.”
For some reason, it feels like people went all out this year. There are great lighting displays on every street. My best advice is to check out the winners in the Lighting Contest and then just follow the glow. You’ll find all sorts of wonderful scenes throughout our city, and you can see more pictures of the winners on Page A5.