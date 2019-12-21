Looking for something to do over the holidays? Take a Hutchinson Tour of Lights. The city has a reputation for outstanding outdoor lighting displays. For more than 50 years, Hutchinson was known for its decorative overhangs that draped across Main Street.
These popular decorations date back to at least the early 1940s. According to the Leader, each evergreen string with its lights and ornaments weighed about 290 pounds. Each string had 102 25-watt bulbs using a total of 2,600 watts. The center wreaths measured 4 1/2 feet in diameter and had 19 bulbs apiece. The Civic and Commerce Association financed the project and made arrangements for the work. The Brede Co. of Minneapolis furnished the lights, ornaments and evergreens on a rental basis. Those who have compared the decorations here with those in other towns regarded them as among the finest in the state.
In 1954, the Leader declared Hutchinson, “The Christmas City of Central Minnesota.” Again, it was the overhangs and the beautifully decorated store windows that earned this moniker.
“Let no one dispute that claim,” the Leader said. “Hutchinson’s holiday regalia takes a back seat to no other city of comparable size. The street decorations, of course, are the big item. But local merchants do their part by erecting window and front displays that do much to head up the Christmas theme on a local level.”
While the downtown overhangs have gone the way of the VCR and dot matrix printers, they're not forgotten. Replacing them is a new attraction: Marlyn and Laurie Bacon's candy canes. These festive red-and-white canes greet visitors throughout Hutchinson.
When asked on social media to list their favorite lighting displays, readers never fail to mention "Candy Cane Lane." It's a "must see."
If you’re looking for it, you won’t find it on any city map. That's because it only exists during the holiday season. That’s when lit candy canes created by the husband-and-wife team can be seen sprouting from Lincoln Avenue, Harmony Lane and Lynn Road to the farthest reaches of the city. Candy canes have replaced the overhangs as a star attraction.
The best way to view Candy Cane Lane and Hutchinson's other outdoor lighting extravaganzas is to round up family and friends and just start driving. Pockets of creativity can be found throughout the city.
Although times have changed, the spirit of Hutchinson's holiday decorations hasn't. The city continues to be a beacon for those looking to celebrate the season. Downtown Hutchinson is festive with its draped light poles and wreaths with candles. Library Square, the crown jewel of the town, is truly a winter wonderland. The city crews have done an exceptional job of decorating our downtown park. Make sure to check out both sides of the library, the Hassan Street entrance is also sporting seasonal decor. Also decorated is the historic Great Northern Depot and Hutchinson City Center.
Craig Avenue Southwest is a cul-de-sac near the Hutchinson Recreation Center. Almost the entire street is lit up. Another favorite is the 900 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest. There are three houses, including 935, that are decked out for the holidays.
Pishney Lane is lit up again this year. You can't go wrong cruising this section of the city. Another great pocket of lighting displays can be seen in northeast Hutchinson. Check out the houses in the area of 10th Avenue Northeast and Elm Street Northeast.
Make sure to include the area around Orchard Avenue Southeast and Summerset Lane Southeast. There are plenty of beautiful decorations to see in this part of town.
If you like your Christmas decorations with a side of music, don't miss the house at 16706 206th Circle, 2 miles northeast of Hutchinson. It's a "must see," too.
If you're heading to Stewart via County Road 7, you can't miss Santa and his hay-bale sleigh. It's definitely a sight to savor. Also worth a look is 520 Linden Ave., 815 Spruce St. N.E., Goebel Street Southwest and Erie Street Southeast, plus the cul-de-sac near 3M.
One of the great things about looking at holiday lights is it happens at night. It's easy to find them because they're bright spots in the dark. All you have to do is pick a street, and chances are you'll find something to see.
On that note, Merry Christmas.