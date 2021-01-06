Lindy Myllykangas is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Myllykangas has run the Hutchinson-area Christmas for Kids for the past several years. She was nominated by Bridget Gran-Ide.
“Lindy has a huge heart and is an ever-present source of positivity and generosity on many of the Hutchinson Facebook sites,” Gran-Ide said. “I have never met Lindy, but I have so much awe and respect for the unending love and care she shows to everyone in this community, whether it be helping someone replace their beloved dog or providing food or clothing to anyone who reaches out. Hutch is a better place because of Lindy.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms for the recognition are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”