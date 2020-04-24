Through the month of May, Liquor Hutch is helping animals in need.
Hosting its seventh annual Animal Supply Drive, the store at 245 Washington Ave. E. in downtown Hutchinson is taking monetary and supply donations such as leashes, laundry soap, dryer sheets, paper towels, garbage bags, cat litter and more, all of which will go to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter.
Donations can be dropped off at Liquor Hutch during open hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Past supply drive events have raised between $500 and $700 during donation periods.
Joining Liquor Hutch in sponsoring this event is Molson Coors Viking Beverage and the Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association.
For more information, call Virgene Shellenbarger at 320-587-2762. The shelter is also seeking volunteers. For more information, call the shelter at 320-234-9699 or email contact@heartofminnesota.org.