Hutchinson’s municipally owned liquor store may not have brought in as much cash in 2021 as it had in 2020, but sales still towered above previous years.
In a report to the Hutchinson City Council this past week, Candice Woods, Liquor Hutch director of operations, said the store saw $7.33 million in sales. That’s about 4.6% less than the $7.68 million the year before.
“With bars and restaurants and many of our neighboring off-sale liquor stores closed sporadically or with different hours, we had an increase in 2020 of 20.7%,” Woods said. “The fact we fell back by 4.6% doesn’t really represent what’s happening.”
The store had budgeted for $6.8 million in sales, which would have been more in line with years prior to COVID.
A portion of the money earned by Liquor Hutch is added to Hutchinson’s city budget to help offset expenses otherwise paid for by tax dollars. The contribution for 2021 was $550,000.
Liquor, beer and wine sales all may have decreased slightly due to lower sales as compared to the 2020 COVID spike, but that didn’t mean the products were unpopular. Liquor decreased the least (0.6%) and was the second most profitable item overall with $2.63 million in sales. Beer sales dropped 6.5% but still brought in $3.46 million. Wine sales decreased by the same rate as beer and brought in $1.06 million in sales.
Woods called liquor sales “stable,” as they did not drop much after the 2020 spike.
“We attribute that to the fact that people are staying home more,” she said. “Even though the bars and restaurants are open, still many of us are COVID sensitive and are choosing to stay home. The making of cocktails in your home continues to be a big trend.”
New and continuing trends
Products the liquor industry labels as “healthy” are growing in popularity, Woods reported.
“They’re products with 4-5% alcohol, and products with no alcohol. We’re seeing a big thing right now in January where people are buying products that have had all the alcohol removed from the product,” she said. “That’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing to see people being more responsible.”
Liquor Hutch contended with the frustration of out-of-stock options in 2021. Labor shortages at distilleries and distributors, as well as supply chain issues, meant hard choices were made regarding what products to send to market.
The business has also been delving into new territory with its online program, which started in summer 2020. Customers may use the option to purchase products virtually and go to the back door of Liquor Hutch for pickup. There is a call button to have the purchased items brought out.
“Our online purchasing program has not been as successful as we thought it might be, with sales last year just over $32,000,” Woods said. “But I think it’s a very important tool we need to have available to those people who prefer to purchase that way, and I think it will continue to grow.”