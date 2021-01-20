With COVID-19 and executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz keeping bars and restaurants closed down for a large period of 2020, money typically spent on alcohol still went somewhere.
Liquor Hutch saw $7.6 million in sales for 2020, a 20.7% increase over sales in 2019. Liquor sales increased by 20.8%, beer by 20.7% and wine by 16.9%.
"Nationally, liquor and beer sales are not up significantly. Those sales are just going through the off-sale," said Liquor Hutch Manager Candice Woods. "These increases that we're seeing are ... coming through the off-sale due to the restrictions due to COVID in other venues."
Customer counts at the city-owned business were up 3.5%, but the real change is a growth of $4.30 on an average sale. A typical year-over-year growth is about 5 cents.
"It's a pandemic trend for sure," Woods said.
Other trends include a shift to 24-can packs of domestic beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. But, due to the pandemic, there are inventory shortages in the competitive market. Beer with a low alcohol content or no alcohol content continue to be more popular, an ongoing trend.
"We saw a great increase in that trend this year," Woods said.
While the jump to $7.6 million in sales appears to be a pandemic trend, Liquor Hutch has steadily earned more money each year since its remodel in 2006. It has now retired debt on those improvements, paving the way for further store updates that might have happened in 2020 if not for the pandemic.
"In the last 15 years, Liquor Hutch has transferred over $6.3 million to the city general fund," Woods said.
A transfer of $500,000 was budged for 2020.
"Our profits are going to greatly exceed that, and there is some work to be done to determine exactly how much," Woods said.