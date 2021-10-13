Lisa Bergh, artist and art instructor at Ridgewater College and former executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, is the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council's new arts ambassador for the north region, which covers the counties of Big Stone, Swift, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Kandiyohi and Meeker.
SMAC Arts Ambassadors are a new initiative to build relationships, connections and networks with groups and communities that SMAC has not been successful in serving or reaching. The job includes priorities of creating connections with BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) and/or LGBTQIA2S+ (which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual) artists and organizations, artists with disabilities and/or other groups or communities historically excluded in the region.
“I am thrilled to join the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council team as an arts ambassador," she said in a press release. "I look forward to helping artists, organizations and communities access tools to bring ideas to life.”
For more information about Bergh, visit lisabergh.com or email lisa@swmnarts.org.
SMAC has openings for two more arts ambassadors in its central and south regions, serving six counties each.
The central position covers the counties of Yellow Medicine, Renville, McLeod, Lincoln, Lyon and Redwood. The South position covers the counties of Pipestone, Murray, Cottonwood, Rock, Nobles and Jackson.
This is an independent contractor position. For more information, visit swmnarts.org or email Nicole DeBoer, SMAC executive director, at nicole@swmnarts.org.