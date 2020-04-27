Streets of Litchfield will miss the blare of trumpets and thump of bass drums this summer.
The Litchfield Parade of Bands Committee announced Sunday it would cancel its marching band festival, originally planned for June 16.
"We understand and share in the disappointment this news brings," Judy Hulterstrum, chairwoman of the committee and executive director of the Litchfield Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.
The Parade of Bands announcement follows by one week the cancellation of Litchfield's Watercade celebration. Both events — as many throughout the state — fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial strain the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines have placed on local businesses that fund the events through donations.
Donations made to support the 2020 Parade of Bands will be used to help fund next year's event, according to the news release. However, donors who prefer their donation returned can contact Hulterstrum at the Litchfield Visitors Bureau office.
The inaugural Parade of Bands took place June 18 last year when Litchfield's Marching Dragons performed and played host to 10 competing bands. That first-time event saw an overwhelming response, with attendance estimated at more than 6,000 people.