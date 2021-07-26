McLeod County's COVID-19 case and vaccine rates appear to have hit a low point. Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking an increase in Americans seeking vaccinations, and weighing revising mask guidance in light of an increase in U.S. COVID-19 cases.
On July 23, the Minnesota Department of Health reported McLeod County has had 4,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's up slightly from 4,336 on July 19, and 4,324 on July 6.
Data measuring the percent of McLeod County's population with at least one dose of vaccination shows that as of July 21, just shy of 50% of McLeod County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. Most county residents who have received at least one dose (16,924 residents) have also received a full vaccine series (16,211 residents). Total vaccination rates have hovered at around the same point for about a month now. Statewide, about 56 percent of residents have at least one dose.
Along with local healthcare providers, McLeod County continues to offer vaccines. As of this past week, the county has hosted 53 vaccination clinics. At its most recent clinic at the McLeod County Government Center, there were 20 appointments. It continues to offer the Moderna vaccine for residents age 18 and older.
"That is the typical size of our clinics these last few weeks and (the) plan for going forward," McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told the McLeod County Board.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing at the Hutchinson armory has ended.
"We are still in contact with our local health care providers ... and they are still doing testing," Spors said. "So that is probably your best option."