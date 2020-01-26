55+ Living
Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 27:
Monday, Jan. 27: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Jan. 28: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo; 4 p.m. bingo; 5 p.m. fellowship dinner
Wednesday, Jan. 29: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Jan. 31: 9:15 a.m. yoga, newsletter assembly; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 27. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 27: Pulled pork on bun, butternut squash, lettuce salad with dressing, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 28: BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Pub fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, corn muffin, apple brown betty and low-fat milk
Thursday, Jan. 30: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.
Friday, Jan. 31: Sausage gravy over biscuit, hashbrown patty, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin and low-fat milk
