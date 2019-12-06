Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 9:
Monday, Dec. 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Dec. 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Dec. 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 9. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 9: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Egg and sausage bake, cheesy hashbrowns, fruit cocktail, muffin with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Chicken chow mein, rice, chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie and low-fat milk
Thursday, Dec. 12: Meatballs with gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, lemon sponge cake and low-fat milk.
Friday, Dec. 13: Ham boiled dinner with cabbage, potatoes and carrots, peaches, cornbread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk