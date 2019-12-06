Playing cards

Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 9:

Monday, Dec. 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle 

Tuesday, Dec. 10: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo 

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Dec. 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Dec. 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Dec. 9. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 9: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Egg and sausage bake, cheesy hashbrowns, fruit cocktail, muffin with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Chicken chow mein, rice, chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie and low-fat milk

Thursday, Dec. 12: Meatballs with gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, lemon sponge cake and low-fat milk.

Friday, Dec. 13: Ham boiled dinner with cabbage, potatoes and carrots, peaches, cornbread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559. 

