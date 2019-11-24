Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 25:
Monday, Nov. 25: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 10 a.m. senior advisory board meeting; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. a volunteer from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is available to assist with Medicare-related questions, nutrition and so on. Call 320-234-5656 to schedule an appointment; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament
Wednesday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic, Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders, newsletter assembly; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Nov. 25. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 25: Rigatoni with beef, green beans, cinnamon apples, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread with margarine, lime gelatin with pears and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Meatloaf with ketchup, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Thursday, Nov. 28: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 29: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk