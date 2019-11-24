Playing cards

Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 25:

Monday, Nov. 25: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 10 a.m. senior advisory board meeting; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. a volunteer from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is available to assist with Medicare-related questions, nutrition and so on. Call 320-234-5656 to schedule an appointment; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic, Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders, newsletter assembly; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Nov. 25. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 25: Rigatoni with beef, green beans, cinnamon apples, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread with margarine, lime gelatin with pears and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Meatloaf with ketchup, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk

Thursday, Nov. 28: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 29: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

