Texas hold'em

WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy playing Texas hold’em? The card game is available to play at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

 File photo

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 5:

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration, 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Aug. 7: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. Smart Driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Aug. 8: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Aug. 9: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Aug. 5. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 5: Hamburger, oven browned potatoes, creamed corn, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Taco salad, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Chicken in cream sauce, biscuit, peas, bread with margarine, cream puff dessert and low-fat milk

Thursday, Aug. 8: Pork loin, buttered boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Aug. 9: Tuna salad, muffin, green beans, watermelon, ice cream and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you