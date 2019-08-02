Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 5:
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration, 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 7: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. Smart Driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Aug. 8: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 9: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 5. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 5: Hamburger, oven browned potatoes, creamed corn, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Taco salad, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Chicken in cream sauce, biscuit, peas, bread with margarine, cream puff dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, Aug. 8: Pork loin, buttered boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 9: Tuna salad, muffin, green beans, watermelon, ice cream and low-fat milk