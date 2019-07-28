outdoors, kayaking

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31: The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting kayaking at 5 p.m. on the Crow River. To reserve your spot or to reserve a kayak, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 29:

Monday, July 29: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, July 30: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. Minnesota River Agency on Aging volunteer assistance; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo; 4 p.m. bingo followed by 5 p.m. fellowship dinner

Wednesday, July 31: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders, newsletter assembly; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong; kayaking on the Crow River

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Aug. 2: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of July 29. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, July 29: Chicken hotdish, broccoli, coleslaw, bread with margarine, tropical fruit and low-fat milk

Tuesday, July 30: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

Wednesday, July 31: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk

Thursday, Aug. 1: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, angel food cake with fruit sauce and low-fat milk

Friday, Aug. 2: Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, fresh melon cubes and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

