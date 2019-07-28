Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 29:
Monday, July 29: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 30: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. Minnesota River Agency on Aging volunteer assistance; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo; 4 p.m. bingo followed by 5 p.m. fellowship dinner
Wednesday, July 31: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders, newsletter assembly; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong; kayaking on the Crow River
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 2: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of July 29. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, July 29: Chicken hotdish, broccoli, coleslaw, bread with margarine, tropical fruit and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 30: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 31: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Thursday, Aug. 1: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, angel food cake with fruit sauce and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 2: Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, fresh melon cubes and low-fat milk
—