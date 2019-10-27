Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Oct. 28:
Monday, Oct. 28: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10 a.m. senior advisory board meeting; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. a representative from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging is available to answer questions about Medicare, billing issues, transportation, nutrition, housing and more. To schedule an appointment, call 320-234-5656; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo; 4 p.m. bingo followed by fellowship dinner at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates, newsletter assembly; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Nov. 1: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 28. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 28: Sloppy joe, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Ham and scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit salad, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, beets, bread with margarine, apple brown betty and low-fat milk
Thursday, Oct. 31: Hearty chili, broccoli florets, spiced pears, corn muffin with margarine, Halloween cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Nov. 1: Hamburger goulash with elbow noodles, cauliflower, garlic bread with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk