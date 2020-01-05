Snoeshoes

The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting a winter outing for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 6:

Monday, Jan. 6: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Jan. 7: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Book Club A, a representative from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging will be available to answer questions about Medicare and so on. To schedule at appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11:30 a.m. line dancing; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Jan. 9: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 11:30 a.m. cross-country skiing and snowshoeing; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Jan. 10: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Jan. 6. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 6: Pepper steak or liver, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fruit crisp and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Lasagna, spinach salad, strawberry applesauce, whole wheat breadstick, brownie low-fat milk

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetables, pear halves, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk

Thursday, Jan. 9: Ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, summer squash, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.

Friday, Jan. 10: Fish, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

