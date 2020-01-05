Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 6:
Monday, Jan. 6: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Jan. 7: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Book Club A, a representative from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging will be available to answer questions about Medicare and so on. To schedule at appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11:30 a.m. line dancing; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Jan. 9: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 11:30 a.m. cross-country skiing and snowshoeing; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Jan. 10: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 6. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 6: Pepper steak or liver, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Lasagna, spinach salad, strawberry applesauce, whole wheat breadstick, brownie low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetables, pear halves, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk
Thursday, Jan. 9: Ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, summer squash, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.
Friday, Jan. 10: Fish, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk