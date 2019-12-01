Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 2:
Monday, Dec. 2: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 3: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Dec. 5: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Dec. 6: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 2. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 2: Barbecue chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Liver or pepper steak, baked potato with sour cream, green bean casserole, bread with margarine, cake and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, California-blend vegetables, spiced pears, garlic bread with margarine, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Thursday, Dec. 5: Pork chop with gravy, whole red potatoes, buttered cabbage, dinner roll with margarine, fruit crisp and low-fat milk.
Friday, Dec. 6: Pub House fish with tartar sauce, augratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk