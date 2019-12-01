Playing cards

Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

 Getty Images

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 2:

Monday, Dec. 2: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Dec. 5: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Dec. 6: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Dec. 2. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 2: Barbecue chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Liver or pepper steak, baked potato with sour cream, green bean casserole, bread with margarine, cake and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, California-blend vegetables, spiced pears, garlic bread with margarine, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk

Thursday, Dec. 5: Pork chop with gravy, whole red potatoes, buttered cabbage, dinner roll with margarine, fruit crisp and low-fat milk.

Friday, Dec. 6: Pub House fish with tartar sauce, augratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you