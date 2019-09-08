Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 9:
Monday, Sept. 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 11: 8 a.m. Pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Sept. 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Sept. 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 9. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 9: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry garnish, bread with margarine, fruit shortcake and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit tomato-cucumber salad, muffin with margarine, fresh fruit and low-fat milk
Thursday, Sept. 12: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean bake, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 13: Lasagna, country-blend vegetables, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk