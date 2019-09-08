outdoors, kayaking

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18: The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting kayaking at 4:30 p.m. at Roberts Park, 1600 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To carpool, meet at 4 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. To save a spot or to reserve a kayak, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 9:

Monday, Sept. 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Sept. 11: 8 a.m. Pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Sept. 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Sept. 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Sept. 9. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Sept. 9: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry garnish, bread with margarine, fruit shortcake and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit tomato-cucumber salad, muffin with margarine, fresh fruit and low-fat milk

Thursday, Sept. 12: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean bake, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, Sept. 13: Lasagna, country-blend vegetables, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

