Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 24

Monday, Feb. 24: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Feb. 25: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Feb. 26: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Feb. 28: 9:15 a.m. newsletter assembly, yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Feb. 24. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 24: Egg bake with sausage, oven-baked potatoes, apricots, bread with margarine, coffeecake and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Pork riblet on bun, potato salad, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Chicken cream, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk

Thursday, Feb. 27: Goulash, lettuce salad, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk.

Friday, Feb. 28: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk.

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

