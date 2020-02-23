Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 24
Monday, Feb. 24: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Feb. 25: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 26: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Feb. 28: 9:15 a.m. newsletter assembly, yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 24. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 24: Egg bake with sausage, oven-baked potatoes, apricots, bread with margarine, coffeecake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Pork riblet on bun, potato salad, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Chicken cream, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk
Thursday, Feb. 27: Goulash, lettuce salad, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk.
Friday, Feb. 28: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk.